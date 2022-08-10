Universal Orlando gears up for passholder appreciation days

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has shared new details about some of the exclusive benefits coming to its passholder appreciation days.
Beginning Aug. 15, Universal passholders will get access to exclusive menu options, merchandise, special hotel rates and so much more, the theme park said.
“For half of August and all of September, it’s all about you, the UOAP family, a community of fun-lovers and thrill-seekers. This is a celebration for you and about you with tons of perks, discounts and exclusive opportunities throughout the parks, hotels and Universal CityWalk,” the company said.
Some of the special offerings include:
- Collectible UOAP magnet
- Exclusive merchandise including an all-new spirit jersey, stemless cup, and so much more.
- Passholders can take advantage of incredible savings at Universal Orlando Resort hotels by booking exclusive hotel rates starting at $109 per night, plus tax at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort and Universal’s Aventura Hotel.
Passholders can also grab exclusive food and drinks from more than 15 limited-time menu offerings throughout the destination.
See some of the new menus below.
Universal Studios Florida
Lombard’s Seafood Grille
- Crab Okonomiyaki: Asian style savory crab and cabbage pancake, Hoisin, Wasabi Mayo and Sriracha drizzles, frisee salad.
Islands of Adventure
Confisco Grille
- Dan Dan Noodles: Spicy Sichuan noodles, hot pepper shaved beef, preserved vegetables, toasted peanuts, scallions.
Mythos Restaurant
- Hummus Kawarma: Lemon Hummus, Spiced ground lamb, toasted pine nuts, charred scallions, grilled pita.
Comic Strip Café
- Brisket Grilled Cheese: Texas toast stuffed with Shaved brisket, provolone and cheddar cheese, Hickory barbecue, French fries.
Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-pendous
- Willy Wallo Lasso: Creamy vegan fettucine alfredo with chicken.
Universal’s Volcano Bay
Whakawaiwai Eats
- Island Chicken Pancit Bowl: Sautéed vegetables, Noodles and grilled Chicken tossed in a sweet and Tangy Island sauce.
CityWalk
Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food
- Quesadilla Ahogada: Birria style Grilled Quesadillas with Braised Short ribs, Black Beans, Menonita Cheese and Queso Fresco topped with ranchera sauce and queso. Served with Guacamole & House Rice.
Jimmy Buffett’s® Margaritaville®
- Cajun Chicken Pasta: Grilled Chicken & Penne Pasta tossed in a Cajun Boursin Cheese Cream Sauce.
The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen
- Ratatouille Pasta: Eggplant, Zucchini, Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Parmesan, Lemon, Fresh Basil, Chili Oil, Cavatappi Pasta.
VIVO Italian Kitchen
- Calamarata Pasta: Paccheri pasta, Calamari Tubes, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Tomato Broth.
Pat O’Brien’s®
- Crawfish Etouffee Nachos: Cajun Spiced Fried Tortilla Chips, Crawfish Etouffee, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Green Onions.
- Nutella Croissant Bread Pudding: Served with whiskey caramel, maple pecan ice cream.
NBC Sports Grill & Brew
- Thai Burger: 8 oz Beef Patty, Sweet & Sour Peanut Sauce, Tangy Carrot & Cabbage Slaw, Toasted Brioche Bun.
Voodoo Doughnut
- Mango Ginger Kiss: Glazed Yeast Shell Doughnut, Mango Custard Filling, topped with Ginger Icing and Crystalized Ginger.
Bob Marley–A Tribute to Freedom
- Manchester Kebabs: Grilled Beef Loin Kabobs served with beef gravy, island rice and seasonal vegetables.
The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar
- Mt. Fuji Roll: Tempura Shrimp, Kani, jalapeno cream cheese and avocado and flash fried. Topped with chipotle salmon, Tuna and a Pickled Apple Onion Slaw, with scallions and sesame seeds.
Finnegan’s Bar & Grill
- The “Maloney Stack” Is Back: Half pound all beef burger, braised short rib, beer battered onion rings and ale cheese sauce, served with wedge fries.
Universal Orlando Resort Hotels
Loews Portofino Bay Hotel
- One complimentary Chocolate Dipped Cannoli with the purchase of an adult dinner entrée at Trattoria del Porto, per passholder, per visit.
Hard Rock Hotel
- One complimentary glass of house wine or draft beer with purchase of an adult entrée at The Kitchen, per passholder, per visit.
Loews Royal Pacific Resort
- One complimentary order of the Homemade Pretzel Rods with the purchase of select specialty dinner entrée at Jake’s American Bar, per passholder, per visit.
- One complimentary Krab Rangoon with the purchase of select adult entrée at Islands Dining Room, per passholder, per visit.
Loews Sapphire Falls Resort
- One complimentary seafood ceviche with the purchase of select adult entrée at Amatista Cookhouse, per passholder, per visit.
- One complimentary order of Locuritas (Spanish Cookies) with the purchase of two select tapas at Strong Water Tavern, per passholder, per visit.
Universal said more details about passholder appreciation days benefits will be announced in the future.
