Universal Orlando gears up for passholder appreciation days

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has shared new details about some of the exclusive benefits coming to its passholder appreciation days.

Beginning Aug. 15, Universal passholders will get access to exclusive menu options, merchandise, special hotel rates and so much more, the theme park said.

“For half of August and all of September, it’s all about you, the UOAP family, a community of fun-lovers and thrill-seekers. This is a celebration for you and about you with tons of perks, discounts and exclusive opportunities throughout the parks, hotels and Universal CityWalk,” the company said.

Some of the special offerings include:

Collectible UOAP magnet

Appreciation Days magnet (Universal Orlando)

Exclusive merchandise including an all-new spirit jersey, stemless cup, and so much more.

Passholders can take advantage of incredible savings at Universal Orlando Resort hotels by booking exclusive hotel rates starting at $109 per night, plus tax at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort and Universal’s Aventura Hotel

Passholders can also grab exclusive food and drinks from more than 15 limited-time menu offerings throughout the destination.

See some of the new menus below.

Universal Studios Florida

Lombard’s Seafood Grille

Crab Okonomiyaki (Universal Orlando)

Crab Okonomiyaki: Asian style savory crab and cabbage pancake, Hoisin, Wasabi Mayo and Sriracha drizzles, frisee salad.

Islands of Adventure

Confisco Grille

Dan Dan Noodles: Spicy Sichuan noodles, hot pepper shaved beef, preserved vegetables, toasted peanuts, scallions.

Mythos Restaurant

Lost Continent at Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort (WKMG)

Hummus Kawarma: Lemon Hummus, Spiced ground lamb, toasted pine nuts, charred scallions, grilled pita.

Comic Strip Café

Brisket Grilled Cheese: Texas toast stuffed with Shaved brisket, provolone and cheddar cheese, Hickory barbecue, French fries.

Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-pendous

Willy Wallo Lasso: Creamy vegan fettucine alfredo with chicken.

Universal’s Volcano Bay

Whakawaiwai Eats

Chicken Pancit Bowl - Sautéed vegetables, Noodles and grilled Chicken tossed in a sweet and Tangy Island sauce (Universal Orlando)

Island Chicken Pancit Bowl: Sautéed vegetables, Noodles and grilled Chicken tossed in a sweet and Tangy Island sauce.

CityWalk

Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food

Quesadilla Ahogada- Birria style Grilled Quesadillas with Braised Short ribs, Black Beans, Menonita Cheese and Queso Fresco topped with ranchera sauce and queso. Served with Guacamole & House Rice (Universal Orlando)

Quesadilla Ahogada: Birria style Grilled Quesadillas with Braised Short ribs, Black Beans, Menonita Cheese and Queso Fresco topped with ranchera sauce and queso. Served with Guacamole & House Rice.

Jimmy Buffett’s® Margaritaville®

Cajun Chicken Pasta: Grilled Chicken & Penne Pasta tossed in a Cajun Boursin Cheese Cream Sauce.

The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen

Toothsome Chocolate Emporium at Universal CityWalk (WKMG)

Ratatouille Pasta: Eggplant, Zucchini, Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Parmesan, Lemon, Fresh Basil, Chili Oil, Cavatappi Pasta.

VIVO Italian Kitchen

Calamarata Pasta: Paccheri pasta, Calamari Tubes, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Tomato Broth.

Pat O’Brien’s®

Crawfish Etouffee Nachos: Cajun Spiced Fried Tortilla Chips, Crawfish Etouffee, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Green Onions.

Nutella Croissant Bread Pudding: Served with whiskey caramel, maple pecan ice cream.

NBC Sports Grill & Brew

Thai Burger: 8 oz Beef Patty, Sweet & Sour Peanut Sauce, Tangy Carrot & Cabbage Slaw, Toasted Brioche Bun.

Voodoo Doughnut

Mango Ginger Kiss - Glazed Yeast Shell Doughnut, Mango Custard Filling, topped with Ginger Icing and Crystalized Ginger (Universal Orlando)

Mango Ginger Kiss: Glazed Yeast Shell Doughnut, Mango Custard Filling, topped with Ginger Icing and Crystalized Ginger.

Bob Marley–A Tribute to Freedom

Manchester Kebabs: Grilled Beef Loin Kabobs served with beef gravy, island rice and seasonal vegetables.

The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar

Mt. Fuji Roll - Tempura Shrimp, Kani, jalapeno cream cheese and avocado and flash fried. Topped with chipotle salmon, Tuna and a Pickled Apple Onion Slaw, with scallions and sesame seeds (Universal Orlando)

Mt. Fuji Roll: Tempura Shrimp, Kani, jalapeno cream cheese and avocado and flash fried. Topped with chipotle salmon, Tuna and a Pickled Apple Onion Slaw, with scallions and sesame seeds.

Finnegan’s Bar & Grill

The “Maloney Stack” Is Back: Half pound all beef burger, braised short rib, beer battered onion rings and ale cheese sauce, served with wedge fries.

Universal Orlando Resort Hotels

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, One complimentary Chocolate Dipped Cannoli with the purchase of an adult dinner entrée at Trattoria del Porto, per Passholder (Universal Orlando)

One complimentary Chocolate Dipped Cannoli with the purchase of an adult dinner entrée at Trattoria del Porto, per passholder, per visit.

Hard Rock Hotel

One complimentary glass of house wine or draft beer with purchase of an adult entrée at The Kitchen, per passholder, per visit.

Loews Royal Pacific Resort

Loews Royal Pacific Resort- One complimentary Krab Rangoon with the purchase of select adult entrée at Islands Dining Room, per Passholder (Universal Orlando)

One complimentary order of the Homemade Pretzel Rods with the purchase of select specialty dinner entrée at Jake’s American Bar, per passholder, per visit.

One complimentary Krab Rangoon with the purchase of select adult entrée at Islands Dining Room, per passholder, per visit.

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

One complimentary seafood ceviche with the purchase of select adult entrée at Amatista Cookhouse, per passholder, per visit.

One complimentary order of Locuritas (Spanish Cookies) with the purchase of two select tapas at Strong Water Tavern, per passholder, per visit.

Universal said more details about passholder appreciation days benefits will be announced in the future.

