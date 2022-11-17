Universal: This Mardi Gras offering will get you incredible food and reserved spot on float

Universal Orlando Resort Introduces Brand-New Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience – Allowing Guests to Take their Celebration at Florida's Biggest Party to the Next Level

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is ready to step up its Mardi Gras celebration with an incredible new offering.

Beginning Feb. 4, guests can take advantage of the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience.

[TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last RadioShack after 52 years in business | ‘Never been done before:’ News 6 investigation helps lead to arrest of gas pump manipulators | Become a News 6 Insider]

This new offering is available on select dates during the theme park’s Mardi Gras celebration. Guests who purchase a reservation will get an exclusive opportunity to ride and toss out beads on a Mardi Gras float during the event’s parade, plus, a 3-course meal with selections from the full menu at one of four participating restaurants.

Universal said the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience includes one appetizer, one entrée, one dessert and one non-alcoholic beverage for $64.99 plus tax, per person, as well as one Mardi Gras parade float rider reservation on the same day.

The participating restaurants include Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, NBC Sports Grill and Brew, Finnegan’s Bar and Grill or Lombard’s Seafood Grille.

Universal Orlando Resort Introduces Brand-New Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience – Allowing Guests to Take their Celebration at Florida's Biggest Party to the Next Level (Universal Orlando)

Universal Orlando annual and seasonal passholders receive a 15% discount off the ticketed price when purchasing in person at the front gate or a guest services location.

Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval runs Feb. 4 through April 16 at Universal Studios Florida.

Click here for more information on the new Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.