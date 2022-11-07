Universal Orlando offers BOGO ticket deal ahead of holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort is offering special deal for Florida residents ahead of the holiday season.

Now through Jan. 26, Florida residents who purchase a 2-park one-day park-to-park ticket online will automatically get a second day free.

Universal said the ticket may be used on non-consecutive days through and including Jan. 26, commencing on the date selected. The deal does include blockout dates including Nov. 21 through and including Nov. 26, and Dec. 22 through and including Jan 2.

Guests must present proof of Florida residency at time of purchase, ticket pick-up and redemption.

Beginning Nov. 12, guests will get to experience a number of festivities including the return of Grinchmas, The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s. In addition, Universal Orlando has now announced the return of its popular Holiday Tour and Grinch Character Breakfast.

