Universal’s Holiday Tour, Grinch character breakfast return this holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is already counting down the days till the holiday season arrives.

Beginning Nov. 12, guests will get to experience a number of festivities including the return of Grinchmas, The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s. In addition, Universal Orlando has now announced the return of its popular Holiday Tour and Grinch Character Breakfast.

Both add-on experiences are now available to purchase online.

During Universal’s Holiday Tour, guests can enjoy a guided tour filled with unique experiences including meeting the Grinch, a photo opportunity with Santa Claus, reserved seating to the “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular,” a dessert party at Circus McGurkus Café and an after hours showing of “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle.” Pricing for the tour starts at $79.99, plus tax and separate theme park admission with a 2-park 1-day park-to-park ticket is required.

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando (Universal Orlando)

Annual and Seasonal Passholders receive a $10 discount per ticket per passholder with a valid Annual or Seasonal Pass.

During the the Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, guests can start their day with a delicious breakfast with appearances by some of their favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including the Grinch. The breakfast also includes one digital download photo to remember the experience.

Pricing for this experience is $41.99, plus tax for adults and $26.99, plus tax for children and separate theme park admission is required. Universal said Annual and Seasonal Passholders can take advantage of a 20% discount on the dining experience’s ticketed price when purchased in person at the front gate or a guest services location with a valid Annual or Seasonal Pass.

Holidays at Universal Orlando run through Jan 1.

