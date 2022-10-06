Mermaids swimming back into Sea Life Orlando Aquarium

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sea Life Orlando Aquarium is bringing back its mermaid event for families to enjoy for a third year.

Guests can expect to see the mermaids swimming in the aquarium’s large ocean habitats alongside sharks, stingrays and sea turtles. Sea Life said the mermaid shows will be happening on select times every Friday, Saturday and Sunday this month.

“We’re so excited to be bringing back our dazzling mermaid dive show to SEA LIFE Orlando, as it’s been a fan-favorite experience,” Jade Sparks, Marketing Manager at SEA LIFE Orlando, said. “Our mermaids are ready to dive in and give guests a magical underwater experience they’re sure to remember.”

Guests are being urged to come dressed as their favorite mermaid for a chance to receive a special mermaid-themed prize from the aquarium.

Mermaid shows will take place between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m.; mermaid meet-and-greets will take place 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The mermaid events are free with the cost of regular admission to SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium.

