78º

BREAKING NEWS

Theme Parks

Fun Spot America prepares for Halloween family fun

Festivities begin Sept. 30 at both Orlando and Kissimmee parks

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Fun Spot America, Theme Parks, Orlando, Kissimmee, Halloween, Orlando Attractions
Fun Spot America celebrating Halloween beginning Sept. 30 (Fun Spot)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fun Spot America is preparing to roll out its Halloween festivities at both its Orlando and Kissimmee theme parks.

Beginning Sept. 30, families can enjoy the park’s exciting attractions, trick-or-treat trails, ghoulishly-good treats, themed photo spots and so much more.

[TRENDING: Here’s the latest on Invest 98L as the tropics come alive | Retired Florida couple loses $60K in bank account takeover scheme | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Officials said children ages 12 and under can bring a reusable bag and enjoy free trick-or-treating with park admission every Saturday and Sunday between the hours of 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., while supplies last. The trick-or-treat stations will be scattered across each of the parks.

Face coverings are permitted, but costume masks are not, the park said.

Some of the delicious foods on the menus include a Monster Funnel Cake, Candy Apples, Eye Scream Sundaes, Ghost Chicken. The park will also be serving up spooky cocktails for those guests 21 and older.

The Halloween festivities run through Oct. 31.

Click here for more information.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email