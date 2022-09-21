Fun Spot America prepares for Halloween family fun

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fun Spot America is preparing to roll out its Halloween festivities at both its Orlando and Kissimmee theme parks.

Beginning Sept. 30, families can enjoy the park’s exciting attractions, trick-or-treat trails, ghoulishly-good treats, themed photo spots and so much more.

Officials said children ages 12 and under can bring a reusable bag and enjoy free trick-or-treating with park admission every Saturday and Sunday between the hours of 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., while supplies last. The trick-or-treat stations will be scattered across each of the parks.

Face coverings are permitted, but costume masks are not, the park said.

Some of the delicious foods on the menus include a Monster Funnel Cake, Candy Apples, Eye Scream Sundaes, Ghost Chicken. The park will also be serving up spooky cocktails for those guests 21 and older.

The Halloween festivities run through Oct. 31.

