VIDEO: SeaWorld Orlando’s new surfing coaster going vertical

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando’s new surfing-style roller coaster attraction is beginning to go vertical.

Guests are beginning to see the first support pieces rising above construction walls, just steps from the theme park’s parking lot and front gates.

Back in June, SeaWorld shared a first look at the new attraction saying guests will feel the power of the Pacific, letting the waves propel them into a one-of-a-kind ocean adventure. The new coaster is currently under construction just north of Bayside Stadium in an area formally used for SeaWorld’s festivals.

SeaWorld Orlando's newly-announced 2023 attraction, the 7th coaster at the park (SeaWorld)

The theme park is currently staging pieces of teal roller coaster track across the street near Discovery Cove.

SeaWorld said it plans to announce details about this new attraction over the coming months.

