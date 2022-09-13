85º

LIVE

Theme Parks

VIDEO: SeaWorld Orlando’s new surfing coaster going vertical

New coaster set to open in 2023

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: SeaWorld, Sea World, Theme Parks
Sky 6 flies over new surfing roller coaster

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando’s new surfing-style roller coaster attraction is beginning to go vertical.

Guests are beginning to see the first support pieces rising above construction walls, just steps from the theme park’s parking lot and front gates.

[TRENDING: Hurricane center watching 2 tropical waves | Enter to win Kroger grocery gift card | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Back in June, SeaWorld shared a first look at the new attraction saying guests will feel the power of the Pacific, letting the waves propel them into a one-of-a-kind ocean adventure. The new coaster is currently under construction just north of Bayside Stadium in an area formally used for SeaWorld’s festivals.

SeaWorld Orlando's newly-announced 2023 attraction, the 7th coaster at the park (SeaWorld)

The theme park is currently staging pieces of teal roller coaster track across the street near Discovery Cove.

SeaWorld said it plans to announce details about this new attraction over the coming months.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email