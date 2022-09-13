Universal Orlando casts eerie spell with return of ‘Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle’

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will once again take a darker side as the “Dark Side At Hogwarts Castle” show returns.

The theme park said Tuesday that the experience will run nightly beginning Sept. 16 in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

As darkness falls across the Wizarding World, guests will come face-to-face with Death Eaters, the devoted followers of Lord Voldemort, as they walk through the streets of Hogsmeade. Ominous green light and fog will permeate the Hogsmeade village, Universal leaders said.

Death Eaters and the breathtaking experience “Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle” (Universal Orlando)

During the projection show “Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle,” guests will watch as sinister creatures and villains, like mountain trolls, dementors, death eaters, spiders and even the dark wizard, Lord Voldemort, cast their shadows and spells. Guests will get a chance to take part in the new show by summoning their inner strength and bravery to face the dark arts and produce a Patronus spell. The charm is said to be one of the most famous, and difficult, defenses against the dark evils.

“Darks Arts at Hogwarts Castle” will run nightly through Oct. 31 with showtimes from dusk until park close.

