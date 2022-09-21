Disney chefs preparing for 8th Edible Orlando Field to Feast event

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Edible Orlando and Walt Disney World are bringing back their Field to Feast event for an eighth year.

The event is set to take place at Long & Scott Farms in Mount Dora on Nov. 5, according to a news release from Disney.

“This popular event celebrates locally sourced cuisine in an open-air setting with a casual dine-around, bringing Disney chefs together to showcase the delicious possibilities that can be brought to the plate all while making a lasting impact on the Kids’ Café, a program providing after-school meals to children in need in Orange, Seminole, and Osceola counties,” Disney said on its website.

The company said this year’s event will feature chefs from Cinderella’s Royal Table at Magic Kingdom Park, Tiffins at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Sanaa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Cítricos at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, The Hollywood Brown Derby at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Flying Fish at Disney’s BoardWalk, Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs, Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera at Disney’s Riviera Resort, Disney’s Port Orleans Resort Bakery, EPCOT Festivals and Global Catered Events.

The event will also feature wine pairings from master sommelier George Miliotes, according to the event page.

In addition to the food and beverages, the event will also feature farm tours, live music and a raffle, with all proceeds going to the Kids’ Café program.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and run $195 per person. Tickets can be purchased here.

