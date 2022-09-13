El Vic’s Kitchen in Orlando’s College Park closes

ORLANDO, Fla. – El Vic’s Kitchen has closed as the business was evicted from its College Park location on Thursday.

It is not clear whether another tenant has been lined up to replace the restaurant at 2445 Edgewater Drive.

The owner of El Vic’s, Sheetal Thakur, said the restaurant faced some financial difficulties almost from the start.

“We open doors. We ran it. It was a great response from our customers,” Thakur said. “We ran it for four months and COVID hit.”

Thakur managed to keep the doors open on the business through 2020 and 2022, but it appears the financial burdens caused by the pandemic proved too great.

“My customers are speechless,” Thakur said. “Everybody was shocked. Everybody’s surprised. Everybody wants to hear from you, but I’m not in a state of mind to talk to no one. I myself, I’m in shock of what’s going on.”

The business owner said she is now hoping to reopen her business in a new location.

“I am looking for space. I am looking forward to finding a new location,” she said.

Thakur said she plans to update her customers on social media once she is able to find a new location.

