Florida Foodie: The author behind Unique Eats and Eateries of Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida's food scene is expansive and diverse, but, sometimes that diversity can make it hard to choose.

Local publisher and author Kendra Lott is helping with her new book, “Unique Eats and Eateries of Orlando.”

Lott has some impressive credentials when it comes to knowing the best place to grab a bite in our area.

For the past 10 years, she has worked as the publisher of “Edible Orlando," a magazine focused on celebrating what we eat.

She talks with us about how she put together the book, her favorite dishes in the area and her own love of cooking.

Lott also shares some great places that have opened up since her book was published.

