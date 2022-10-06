Universal working to restore HHN lagoon show following Hurricane Ian

Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale which follows the Grim Reaper on the undertaking of what happens beyond the grave as popular, eerily remixed music brings the waters of the Universal Studios lagoon to life

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is officially working to restore one of its two shows that take place at Halloween Horror Nights.

The lagoon show, “Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale,” has been put on hold following the impacts from Hurricane Ian last week. The show, which features an eerily-remixed lineup of Halloween tunes, lasers and fountains, was running select times during each of the event nights.

The show’s absence has Universal Orlando responding on social media to Halloween Horror Nights fans.

“Our teams are working hard to restore the Universal Studios lagoon following last week’s storm, and we plan to run “Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale” as soon as possible. Stay tuned to the Official Universal Orlando Resort App for the latest updates,” Universal Orlando said.

Prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival, Universal Orlando closed its doors out of concern for the safety of its team members and guests. All of the resort has since reopened.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights through Oct. 31.

