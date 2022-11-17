Disney unveils menus for 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is inching closer to the start of the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.

Beginning Nov. 25, guests can deck the halls around World Showcase Lagoon while indulging in delicious holiday favorites and traditions shared from around the world. In addition to the spectacular flavors, guests can also partake in the annual Holiday Cookie Stroll, Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition Scavenger Hunt and see the popular Candlelight Processional.

On Thursday, Walt Disney World shared on its blog the menus for more than 15 Holiday Kitchens that will be spread out across the theme park.

See details and locations below.

* new items

Connections Café

Connections Café (Disney Parks Blog)

Food Item:

Holiday sugar cookie (part of Cookie Stroll)

Connections Eatery

Beverages:

Coquito milkshake (non-alcoholic)

Holiday Sangria: Indaba Chenin Blanc, Laird’s Applejack Brandy, white cranberry juice and boba pearls

Coquito milkshake with Bacardí Superior Rum

Sunshine Seasons

Connections Eatery (Disney Parks Blog)

Food Item:

Jingle sugar cookie made with M&M’S chocolate candies (part of Cookie Stroll)

Holiday Hearth Desserts (Odyssey Pavilion)

Holiday Hearth Desserts (The Odyssey Pavilion) (Disney Parks Blog)

Red velvet mini bundt cake with cream cheese icing

Salted caramel Spaceship Earth cookie

Snowball cookies

Peppermint bark

Mouse Crunch made with M&M’S chocolate candies

Maple Bûche de Noël: Maple mousse and cranberry rolled in gingerbread chiffon cake

Gingerbread cookie (part of the Cookie Stroll)

Beverages:

Hot cocoa (non-alcoholic)

Cinnamon apple cider (non-alcoholic)

3 Daughters Brewing Winter Spiced Lager

BrewDog Hoppy Christmas IPA

Wicked Weed Brewing Milk & Cookies Imperial Milk Stout

Coquito soft-serve Waffle Coneith peppermint schnapps

Beer flight

Refreshment Port (near Canada)

Refreshment Port (Near Canada) (Disney Parks Blog)

Food Items:

Coquito soft-serve waffle cone

Turkey Poutine: French fries with turkey gravy, cranberry relish and crispy onions

Beverages:

Boulevard Brewing Quirk Cranberry Apple Cinnamon Seltzer *

Pasek Cellars Cranberry Wine *

Pumpkin spice ginger cocktail with Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka

Coquito soft-serve topped with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

Mele Kalikimaka (near Port of Entry)

Mele Kalikimaka (Near Port of Entry) (Disney Parks Blog)

Food Items:

Kālua pork with Okinawa sweet potatoes and mango salad

Lomi Lomi Salmon with tomatoes, onions, salmon roe, yuzu-mayonnaise and yuca chips

Haupia: Hawaiian coconut pudding with candied macadamia nuts and coconut

Beverages:

Kona Brewing Co. Big Wave Golden Ale

Florida Orange Groves Sparkling Pineapple Wine

Melon breeze with spiced rum

Holiday Sweets & Treats (near Port of Entry)

Beverages:

Hot cocoa

Chocolate peppermint shake featuring Twinings Peppermint Cheer Tea (non-alcoholic)

Breckenridge Brewery Christmas Ale

Playalinda Brewing Co. Coquito Beer

Brew Hub S’mores Porter

Hot Cocoa with assorted alcoholic cordials (Baileys Irish Cream, Frangelico Liqueur, or Fireball Cinnamon Whisky)

Chocolate peppermint shake featuring Twinings Peppermint Cheer Tea and whipped cream vodka

Beer flight

NEW: Nochebuena Cocina (near Port of Entry)

Nochebuena Cocina (Near Port of Entry) (New) (Disney Parks Blog)

Food Items:

Impossible Chorizo Tamale with plant-based cotija cheese and spicy red Chile sauce

Pernil: Mojo Pork with tostones and ketchup-mayonnaise

Alfajores: Vanilla shortbread cookie with dulce de leche and coconut (part of Cookie Stroll)

Beverages:

81Bay Brewing Co. Horchata Beer

Chai Ginger Mule featuring Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka

The Donut Box (near Test Track)

The Donut Box (Near Test Track presented by Chevrolet) (Disney Parks Blog)

Food Items:

Croissant Donut with cinnamon-sugar

Holiday yeast donut with vanilla icing and red and white sprinkles *

Chocolate peppermint donut

Eggnog and cream-filled donut with cinnamon icing and crumbled gingersnap cookies

The Donut Box

Beverages:

Gingerbread milkshake (Non-alcoholic)

Coppertail Brewing Co. Gingerbread Stout

Gingerbread milkshake with whipped cream vodka

Chestnuts & Good Cheer Holiday Kitchen (near Test Track)

Chestnuts & Good Cheer Holiday Kitchen (Near Test Track Presented by Chevrolet) (Disney Parks Blog)

Food Items:

Cinnamon-glazed almonds

Cinnamon-glazed cashews

Cinnamon-glazed pecans

Fire-roasted chestnuts

Beverages:

Hot cocoa (non-alcoholic)

T.G. Lee Eggnog (non-alcoholic)

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. Hazel Nutty-Cracker Sweet Stout

Hot cocoa with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, whipped cream and candied nuts

T.G. Lee Eggnog with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Firenog: T.G. Lee Eggnog with Fireball Cinnamon Whisky

L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen (between France and Morocco)

L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen (Between France and Morocco) (Disney Parks Blog)

Food Items:

Pastrami on Rye with house-made pickles and deli mustard

Smoked salmon potato Latke

Potato Latkes

Sufganiyot: Mini jelly-filled doughnuts

Black and white cookie (part of Cookie Stroll)

Beverages:

Brooklyn Brewery Winter IPA

Frozen New York Whiskey Sour featuring Manifest Whiskey and Manischewitz Blackberry Wine

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina (Disney Parks Blog)

Food Items:

Grilled Kebabs with carrot-chickpea salad and garlic aïoli

Lamb Kefta

Chermoula chicken

Stone-baked Moroccan bread with hummus, chermoula and Zhoug dips

Beverages:

3 Daughters Brewing Cranberry Cider

Woodchuck Winter Chill Hard Cider

Ciderboys Mad Bark Hard Cider

Fig Cocktail with sparkling wine, fig vodka and cranberry juice

Cider flight

Le Marché de Noël Holiday Kitchen (France)

Sunshine Seasons (Disney Parks Blog)

Food Items:

Napoleon de Saumon Fumé en Brioche: Smoked salmon napoleon with layers of smoked salmon, dill mousse and crème fraîche mousse served in brioche

Rôti de Jambon Sauce Moutarde à l’ancienne, Pommes Dauphine: Roasted ham with mushrooms, pearl onions, bacon, mustard sauce and puff potatoes *

Macaron en Sucette, Ganache à la Menthe Poivrée et aux Chocolats Valrhona: Macaron lollipop with peppermint and Valrhona chocolate ganache *

Beverages:

Frozen Hot Chocolate Martini: Grey Goose La Vanille Vodka, vodka, chocolate milk and whipped cream

Côté Mas Syrah-Grenache *

Spiced Pumpkin Punch: Rhum Clement VSOP Vieux Agricole, spiced pumpkin purée and oat milk *

Cranberry Mimosa: Pol Remy Sparkling Wine with orange juice and cranberry syrup

Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie (France)

Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie (France) (Disney Parks Blog)

Food Item:

Macaron Christmas Tree *

Shi Wasu Holiday Kitchen (Japan)

Shi Wasu Holiday Kitchen (Japan) (Disney Parks Blog)

Food Items:

Sushi Tree: Sushi Roll with krab meat and cream cheese topped with tempura, Ikura salmon roe and spicy mayonnaise

New Year Celebration Soba: Buckwheat soba noodles in a hot dashi soup with yuzu, shrimp tempura, kamaboko fish cake and chopped green onion

Mochi Cake: Gooey rice cake made with rice flour and served with Hojicha cream, strawberry, tangerine and sweet red beans

Beverages:

Ichigo Milk Boba: Cranberry and yuzu cream drink featuring Japanese Calpico Soft Drink and popping strawberry boba pearls (non-alcoholic) *

Japanese Christmas Punch: Shōchū, Plum wine, cranberry and lemon *

Ozeki Sake Platinum: Junmai Daiginjo

Brew Hub Strawberry Lager *

American Holiday Table

American Holiday Table (Disney Parks Blog)

Food Items:

Slow-roasted Turkey with Ben’s Original Stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans and cranberry sauce

Blackened Catfish with Hoppin’ John and comeback sauce *

Chocolate Crinkle Cookie (part of Cookie Stroll)

Beverages:

Gulf Stream Brewing Whiteout Sails Wit Beer

3 Daughters Brewing Eggnog White Porter

Playalinda Brewing Co. Peppermint Chocolate Stout

Beer flight

Tuscany Holiday Kitchen (Italy)

Tuscany Holiday Kitchen (Italy) (Disney Parks Blog)

Food Items:

Tortellini in Brodo: Five-cheese tortellini with house-made aromatic winter truffle broth and chives *

Salmone alla Siciliana: Cured salmon tartare, Sicilian blood orange, pistachios and basil *

Panettone: Panettone bread pudding and vanilla cream *

Beverages:

Prosecco

Moscato

Banfi Rosa Regale

Italian Sangria, red or white

Italian Margarita with tequila and limoncello

Peroni pilsner

Bavaria Holiday Kitchen (Germany)

Bavaria Holiday Kitchen (Germany) (Disney Parks Blog)

Food Items:

Pork Schnitzel with mushroom sauce, Spätzle and braised red cabbage

Cheese Fondue in a Bread Bowl with steamed baby vegetables and marble potatoes

Linzer Cookie (part of Cookie Stroll)

Beverages:

Possmann Pure Hard Apple Cider

The Tank Brewing Co. Prost! Fest Bier

Ayinger Brewery Celebrator Doppelbock

Regional Riesling

Glühwein: House-made hot spiced wine

Beer flight

Yukon Holiday Kitchen (Canada)

Yukon Holiday Kitchen (Canada) (Disney Parks Blog)

Food Items:

Seared Scallops with parsnip silk, apple chutney and hazelnut croquant

Beef Bourguignon with crushed potatoes

Snickers-Doodle Cookie made with Snickers bar pieces (part of Cookie Stroll)

Beverages:

Frozen Coffee (non-alcoholic)

81Bay Brewing Co. Peanut Butter Banana Porter

Playalinda Brewing Co. Maple Cookie Blonde Ale

Collective Arts Coffee Maple Porter

Regional ice wine

Regional red wine

Frozen Coffee with Tap 357 Whisky

Beer flight

Shanghai Holiday Kitchen (China)

American Holiday Table (Disney Parks Blog)

Food Items:

Chicken Skewer with creamy peanut sauce

Beef and noodle soup bowl with slow-braised beef shank, green onion and house-made chili oil *

Vegetable spring rolls with citrus sauce *

Beverages:

Panda Bubble Tea: Classic milk tea with black and white boba pearls (non-alcoholic)

Lucky Foo Pale Ale

Kung Fu Master with Tito’s Vodka, Triple Sec, mango, orange juice and soda water

Marco Boba with amaretto, iced coffee, whole milk and boba pearls

The Lucky Mo with SKYY Infusions Vodka, peach schnapps, piña colada mix, orange juice and soda water

Las Posadas Holiday Kitchen (Mexico)

Las Posadas Holiday Kitchen (Mexico) (Disney Parks Blog)

Food Items:

Giant Tostada de Barbacoa: Braised barbacoa beef on a giant tostada with chipotle black bean purée, salsa verde, queso cotija, crema Mexicana and pickled onion *

Cochinita Pibil Tamal: Cochinita pibil in corn masa topped with Pipián sauce, queso cotija and crema Mexicana *

Dulce de Leche Churros sprinkled with cinnamon-sugar

Beverages:

Pomegranate Margarita: Ilegal Mezcal Joven, black currant liqueur, pomegranate, and ginger juice with a hibiscus salt rim *

Horchata Margarita: Centinela Blanco Tequila, Abasolo Corn Whisky, Agua de Horchata and a hint of cinnamon-infused mezcal

Holiday Cerveza: Cielito Lindo Artisanal Mexican Beer blended for the holiday season *

Refreshment Outpost:

Food Items:

Peanut stew with sweet potatoes, mustard greens and roasted peanuts *

Dole Whip Raspberry

Beverages:

UFO Beer Company Triple Berry Teleporter

Stem Ciders Cocoa Caramel Hard Apple Cider

Boulevard Brewing Co. Unfiltered Wheat Beer

Funnel Cake (The American Adventure)

Funnel Cake (The American Adventure) and Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company (Disney Parks Blog)

Mini Funnel Cake topped with peppermint ice cream, chocolate whipped cream and crushed peppermint *

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

Horchata Cold Brew: A holly jolly blend of Joffrey’s Shakin’ Jamaican Cold Brew and horchata topped with whipped cream and cinnamon * (non-alcoholic) (Spirited version available featuring Bacardí Coquito Coconut Cream Liqueur)

