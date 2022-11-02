Walt Disney Company launches holiday Ultimate Toy Drive

THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY LAUNCHES THE DISNEY ULTIMATE TOY DRIVE TO DELIVER HOPE TO CHILDREN IN NEED DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Walt Disney Company officially launched the 2022 Disney Ultimate Toy Drive in support of the Marine Toys for Tots Program.

The company said the holiday initiative continues a 75-year tradition of supporting Toys for Tots, and delivering toys, hope and joy to children in need during the holiday season.

“Disney is incredibly proud to celebrate this milestone anniversary and continue our longstanding relationship with Toys for Tots to help make the holiday season brighter for children in need,” said Jennifer Cohen, executive vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility at the Walt Disney Company. “We all have the opportunity to deliver joy when we give back to our communities, and by working together through efforts like the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, our combined impact is that much greater.”

Running now through Dec. 24, families can join the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive by purchasing a toy to donate online at shopDisney.com. Fans can also donate a new, unwrapped toy in person at Disney Springs or a Disney store or Disney store outlet location through Dec. 12.

Disney said on its blog that collection bins at Disney Springs will be located at the World of Disney store, Marketplace Co-Op, Star Wars Galactic Outpost, and the Disney Springs Welcome Center. Cast members can also donate toys in backstage areas or participate in Disney VoluntEARS opportunities at local Toys for Tots warehouses for children and families in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties.

Since 1947, Toys for Tots and volunteers have distributed nearly 630 million toys to over 280 million children.

“Marine Toys for Tots is fortunate to have a partner like The Walt Disney Company who has supported the program from the very start 75 years ago. Disney’s multifaceted support spanning decades has allowed Toys for Tots to expand its reach delivering hope and joy to millions of less fortunate children. Disney’s community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 75 years through the Toys for Tots Program. We couldn’t be more proud to have a friend like Disney,” said Lieutenant General Jim Laster, USMC (Retired), the president and CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

To help raise awareness about the program, Disney has released a heartfelt animated spot that celebrates the joy of giving.

To find a participating store to donate, visit shopdisney.com/store-locator.

