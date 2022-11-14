LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Disney announced that their Frozen-themed Blizzard Beach Water Park reopened to guests on Sunday, Nov. 13.

When guests step foot into the watery winter wonderland, they will see new special touches from the popular Walt Disney Animation Studios film, “Frozen.”

[TRENDING: ‘Say something:’ A father’s call for answers after 18-year-old daughter, a mother, fatally shot | Tropics Watch: Why was Hurricane Nicole so bad as a Category 1 storm? | Become a News 6 Insider]

The water park features heated water throughout the park and a new “enhanced holiday atmosphere,” according to a press release from Disney. Through Dec. 31, guests can take photos with a tropical-dressed Santa, see snowfall and try holiday-themed treats.

“The new Frozen features will be part of the kid-sized thrills of Tike’s Peak that’s popular among young guests who will delight in the statuettes of Olaf and his Snowgie pals in the warm wading pool, as well as Anna and Elsa’s igloo castle,” Disney described in a news release.

Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park reopens to guests on Nov. 13, 2022 (Disney)

Click here for more information about Blizzard Beach Water Park.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: