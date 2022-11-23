Winter Wonder DeLand: Celebrate the holiday season with light displays, Christmas market and more

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 01: A view of Christmas lights at the Hudson Yards on December 01, 2020 in New York City. Many holiday events have been canceled or adjusted with additional safety measures due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

DELAND, Fla. – A monthlong holiday celebration awaits those in downtown DeLand.

Winter Wonder DeLand begins on Friday, Dec. 2, and is an initiative to help downtown businesses during the holiday season.

“This is a wonderful example of the city partnering with our community businesses to brighten our city and make it even more of a destination for the holiday season,” Mayor Chris Cloudman said in a release. “We invite people to spend part of their holidays in DeLand and do their holiday shopping at our local businesses, too.”

Following the start of Winter Wonder DeLand, there will be a Christmas parade on Dec. 3. There will also be a “Walk through Christmas at Earl Brown Park” that transforms the park into a “European style Christmas market.”

Throughout December, Santa Claus will be riding the city’s antique fire truck to spread Christmas cheer.

