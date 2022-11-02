Step into ‘Dazzling Lights’ display this holiday season at Orlando’s Leu Gardens

ORLANDO, Fla. – Forget starry nights and step into “Dazzling Lights” this winter in Orlando. A bevy of brilliant bulbs is sure to bring the holiday spirit to Central Florida, even if the weather won’t.

Dazzling Nights at Harry P. Leu Gardens is returning Nov. 25 and will continue until Jan. 1, 2023.

The event will include:

A brand new, redesigned show

A million lights bringing Leu Gardens to life

A 40-foot diameter snow dome with swirling snow

A 70-foot tall candy cane vortex light tunnel

A walk through a forest with giant, neon flowers

A new laser light show with live singers

Meet-and-greet characters in the an icy world

A giant, inflatable play area that lets you slide down chimney chute just like Santa

Dazzling Nights brings holiday spirit to Leu Gardens

Tickets, which are $25 per adult and $22 per child, must be purchased for a specific time and date. Entry for children 2 and under is free.

On-site parking will be available for $12 and free off-site parking is available with a complimentary shuttle service to the event.

Organizers recommend guest arrive at least 30 minutes before their reserved time, as there are no late entries accepted or refunds issued.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

