Get into the spirit: ‘Dazzling’ holiday experience begins in Orlando this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Have you ever wanted to visit a holiday wonderland? You soon can as lights, music and more will takeover and transform Harry P. Leu Gardens starting this weekend.

Dazzling Nights will return Friday and run through Jan. 9, bringing the holiday spirit to Orlando.

[TRENDING: Orlando leaders see promise in new ideas for Fashion Square Mall | Fill up on holiday cheer at 10 Central Florida Christmas light displays | Become a News 6 Insider]

Ad

The Dazzling Nights event will include:

A forest lit with the flickering of hundreds of handmade Moroccan lanterns

A 7,000 square foot light maze

The Leu Gardens Rose Garden comes to life with 150 colored balls of light

A forest of neon trees

A 65-foot-long tunnel of 12-foot-tall stars

The finale of snow returns, but this time enhanced by two giant light trees

Brand new entertainment and food offerings

Dazzling Nights returns to Leu Gardens. (Quay Hu)

“Light sculptures, live music, and beautiful scenery will fill the gardens, as you journey through a 3/4 mile walk-through wonderland,” Creative City Project said on Facebook.

Dazzling Nights returns to Leu Gardens. (Dreamtown Photography)

Along with the million lights and other displays, guests can enjoy holiday-themed dinner and treats, such as turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans and gravy all layered in a cup as well as warm minestrone soup in a bread bowl.

“Dazzling Nights is purposefully designed with our health care partner AdventHealth to be inclusive, accessible and safe. There will also be a sensory-friendly option with adjusted lighting and sound. This is the first sensory-friendly holiday lighted experience of its kind in Central Florida,” organizers said in a release.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, tickets to the event are timed entry. The last entry time for people who are late is 9 p.m., according to organizers.

Ad

“If you arrive at a later time than your ticketed time slot, your journey through the gardens will begin at the discretion of our staff at the gate. They will monitor when it is appropriate for you to enter, based on your party size and capacity of the gardens at that time,” the event website reads.

In addition to tickets for entry, there will also be two parking options available when tickets are purchase. Parking will be available for extra purchase at Leu Gardens or parking is available at Audubon Park K-8 School where a complimentary shuttle will be offered for the event.

“If you choose to use this service, we strongly advise arriving 45 minutes before your ticketed time in order to allow ample time for transport from the off-site parking to the event venue,” the website says.

Parking at the gardens will need to be purchased in advance. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

Ad