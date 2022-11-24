Holidays in Space at Kennedy Space Center returns with new projection space show

A rendering of the new nighttime projection map show for Holidays in Space at Kennedy Space Center.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is bringing back its Christmas decor for the holidays and adding a new nighttime show that will take visitors on a journey through space.

Holidays in Space launches Friday, Dec. 16 and runs through Dec. 30.

The new show, Starflake’s Holiday Voyage, is a six-minute nighttime projection mapping show on the side of the Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex building. KSC says the show will take guests on a “journey through the stars, Earth and beyond.”

NASA says favorite festive decor will also return, including a 50-foot Christmas tree illuminating the Rocket Garden, featuring more than 61,000 pixels, six-foot-tall astronaut nutcrackers, the NASA meatball logo turned into a holiday ornament.

There will also be roaming street entertainers providing music and comedy.

The 13th annual Holidays in Space is included in regular admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

Get tickets and more information on the KSC website.

