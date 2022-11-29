Gatorland’s Holiday Ho Ho Ho-Down Christmas event returning

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gator Claus, his Merry elves and Krampus Croc are coming back for Gatorland’s Ho Ho Ho-Down Christmas event.

Running select dates through December, the signature event features live music, festive displays, interactive characters, festive food items and thousands of alligators and crocodiles.

“Our Holiday Ho Ho Ho-Down is quickly becoming a family tradition for our visitors,” said Mark McHugh, President and CEO of Gatorland. “We make sure everyone enjoys the holiday spirit the Gatorland way.”

This is the third year for Gatorland’s holiday event. All holiday activities are free with park admission.

Gatorland Announces Third Annual Holiday Ho Ho Ho-Down Christmas Event (Gatorland)

The park said dozens of craft vendors will also be scattered throughout the park, and the award-winning Gatorland gift shop will be the perfect place to find that perfect holiday gift. Gatorland annual passholders receive 20% off merchandise all year round. Gatorland will also provide free shipping with the gift shop purchase of $50 or more online through its website this holiday season.

Gatorland’s Holiday Ho Ho Ho-Down Christmas event runs Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18.

