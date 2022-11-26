Everything holly jolly: Guide to 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has now welcomed back one of its popular events, the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.

The event kicked off Friday morning at EPCOT and runs through Dec. 30.

The festival allows guests to discover a handful of holiday offerings such as seeing dazzling décor, eating delicious food and drinks, riding attractions with holiday twists and live entertainment, including the popular Disney tradition, the “Candlelight Processional.”

See all the highlights of this year’s festival below.

Savory Holiday Kitchens

2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, Yukon Holiday Kitchen in Canada (WKMG)

During the event, guests can try delicious food and drinks from more than a dozen Holiday Kitchens around World Showcase Lagoon.

New this year, guests can discover a new Holiday Kitchen, Nochebuena Cocina, which is serving up dishes like the Impossible Chorizo Tamale, a plant-based Cotija cheese and spicy red Chile sauce, or Alfajores, a vanilla shortbread cookie with dulce de leche and coconut. Returning guest-favorites include the Maple Bûche de Noël, found at Holiday Hearth Holiday Kitchen in the Odyssey Pavilion.

Click here for all the menus and where to find them.

2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays Festival Passport (WKMG)

Guests can find all the menus by picking up a free Festival passport at an outdoor kitchen or at the front of the theme park. One of the best ways to purchase dishes across the festival is by using a Disney gift card. Holiday Kitchens are open daily from 11 a.m. to park close, according to Disney.

Also returning is the foodie favorite, the Holiday Cookie Stroll.

2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays - Holiday Cookie Stroll (Disney)

Guests who purchase five spotlighted cookies from any of the official cookie stroll locations featured in their Festival Passport will be eligible to receive a specialty treat. Guests must have their passports stamped by a cast member at each Holiday Kitchen before the prize can be redeemed.

Festive entertainment

2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays (WKMG)

This year’s festival also includes a lineup of delightful holiday favorites including the return of “JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season,” and performances around World Showcase including the Canadian Holiday Voyageurs, Las Posadas with Mariachi Cobre, the Chinese Lion Dance and holiday storytellers.

2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays (WKMG)

“JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season” runs during select times at World Showcase Plaza. Storytellers and bands also run during select times throughout World Showcase.

2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, Storytellers in Norway (WKMG)

During select times of the day, families can also meet Santa Claus and take photographs with him in the Odyssey Pavilion.

Among all the live entertainment, fans will be flocking to the festival to get the chance to see the famed EPCOT “Candlelight Processional.”

The production takes place nightly at America Gardens Theatre and features celebrity narrators retelling the Christmas story accompanied by the Voices of Liberty a cappella ensemble, a 50-piece live orchestra and choirs comprised of Disney cast members and Central Florida community groups.

2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, Simu Liu narrates first Candlelight Processional on Nov. 25, 2022 (WKMG)

This year’s lineup of award-winning actors, singers and TV personalities includes Josh Gad, Daymond John, Neil Patrick Harris, Whoopi Goldberg, Gloria Estefan and Angela Bassett.

It’s highly recommended to arrive early or book a Candlelight Processional dining package to guarantee a seat.

See the list of narrators and dates below.

11/25 – 11/26: Simu Liu

11/27 – 11/29: Chita Rivera

11/30 – 12/1: Raul Esparza

12/2 – 12/3: Whoopi Goldberg

12/4 – 12/6: Isabella Rossellini

12/7 – 12/9: Daymond John

12/10 – 12/12: Josh Gad

12/13 – 12/14: Gloria Estefan

12/15 – 12/18: Neil Patrick Harris

12/19 – 12/20: Mariska Hargitay

12/21 – 12/23: Cal Ripken Jr.

12/24 – 12/26: Marie Osmond

12/27 – 12/28: Courtney Vance

12/29 – 12/30: Angela Bassett

Family fun

2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, Olaf's Holiday Tradition Expedition (WKMG)

While enjoying the live entertainment and Holiday Kitchens, families can also take part in a separate activity while strolling through World Showcase.

In Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition Scavenger Hunt, families can purchase a map and search for statuettes of the popular snowman and his holiday traditions throughout World Showcase. Once a guest finds them all, they can bring a completed map to the Creations Shop or World Traveler at International Gateway for a special holiday surprise.

2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, Olaf's Holiday Tradition Expedition map (WKMG)

Maps can be purchased for $9.99 plus tax. Redemption valid through Dec. 31, or while supplies last.

Attraction holiday touches

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Coaster to Add Holiday Music Tracks (Disney)

Some of EPCOT’s attractions are also getting in on the holiday spirit, including the newly-opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

As guests twist and turn around the galaxy, they will be rocking to the tune of an awesome new holiday single. The limited-time tune will be playing at the all-new attraction through Dec. 30. A reminder, guests may only experience “Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind” by utilizing the virtual queue option or by purchasing an Individual Lightning Lane Selection.

2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, Living With the Land - Glimmering Greenhouses (WKMG)

Over at “Living with the Land,” in the Land Pavilion, guests can celebrate the most bountiful time of the year on a special voyage through Glimmering Greenhouses. The slow-moving boat ride features holiday touches and yuletide cheer throughout.

2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, Living With the Land - Glimmering Greenhouses (WKMG)

When the sun sets, guests can see a special “Frozen” inspired holiday show at Spaceship Earth. Disney said the light display will invoke some of the sights of winter, including snowflakes, northern lights and warm candles.

Beacon Of Magic with a ‘Frozen’ twist for the holiday season. #EPCOTHolidays pic.twitter.com/j7OkLe2E3p — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) November 26, 2022

Holiday merchandise

2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays merchandise (WKMG)

Rounding out the must-see list this holiday season is a stop to Creations Shop.

Guests will find a vast amount of Holiday merchandise this season, including holiday-themed Spirit Jerseys, a Mickey Mouse plaid ear headband, Holiday Treats Loungefly Mini Backpack, reversible table runner, Mickey Mouse-shaped wreath, snowflake tree topper and even Mickey Mouse holiday stockings.

2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays merchandise (WKMG)

Select items will also be available for purchase online.

2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, Winnie The Pooh (WKMG)

Click here for more details on this year’s festival.

