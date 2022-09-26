Josh Gad, Gloria Estefan among new celebrity narrators for EPCOT Candlelight Processional

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced the celebrity narrators that will lead EPCOT’s “Candlelight Processional” this holiday season.

The holiday favorite will return to the America Gardens Theatre during the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays starting Nov. 25.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“This time-honored tradition has been a part of the holiday season at Walt Disney World since its opening in 1971. Experience the celebrity narrators, the Voices of Liberty acapella ensemble, a 50-piece live orchestra and glorious massed choirs as they present a heartwarming retelling of the traditional Christmas story,” Disney said on its blog.

This year, Walt Disney World is once again inviting guest choirs and cast members to help bring the magical performances to life.

See the schedule of celebrity narrators below.

11/25 – 11/26: Simu Liu

11/27 – 11/29: Chita Rivera

11/30 – 12/1: Raul Esparza

12/2 – 12/3: Whoopi Goldberg

12/4 – 12/6: Isabella Rossellini

12/7 – 12/9: Daymond John

12/10 – 12/12: Josh Gad

12/13 – 12/14: Gloria Estefan

12/15 – 12/18: Neil Patrick Harris

12/19 – 12/20: Mariska Hargitay

12/21 – 12/23: Cal Ripken Jr.

12/24 – 12/26: Marie Osmond

12/27 – 12/28: Courtney Vance

12/29 – 12/30: Angela Bassett

Dining packages for the Candlelight Processional are now on sale.

Click here for more information.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.