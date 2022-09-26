63º

Theme Parks

Josh Gad, Gloria Estefan among new celebrity narrators for EPCOT Candlelight Processional

Holiday favorite returning Nov. 25

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Candlelight Processional at EPCOT (Disney Parks Blog)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced the celebrity narrators that will lead EPCOT’s “Candlelight Processional” this holiday season.

The holiday favorite will return to the America Gardens Theatre during the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays starting Nov. 25.

“This time-honored tradition has been a part of the holiday season at Walt Disney World since its opening in 1971. Experience the celebrity narrators, the Voices of Liberty acapella ensemble, a 50-piece live orchestra and glorious massed choirs as they present a heartwarming retelling of the traditional Christmas story,” Disney said on its blog.

This year, Walt Disney World is once again inviting guest choirs and cast members to help bring the magical performances to life.

See the schedule of celebrity narrators below.

  • 11/25 – 11/26: Simu Liu
  • 11/27 – 11/29: Chita Rivera
  • 11/30 – 12/1: Raul Esparza
  • 12/2 – 12/3: Whoopi Goldberg
  • 12/4 – 12/6: Isabella Rossellini
  • 12/7 – 12/9: Daymond John
  • 12/10 – 12/12: Josh Gad
  • 12/13 – 12/14: Gloria Estefan
  • 12/15 – 12/18: Neil Patrick Harris
  • 12/19 – 12/20: Mariska Hargitay
  • 12/21 – 12/23: Cal Ripken Jr.
  • 12/24 – 12/26: Marie Osmond
  • 12/27 – 12/28: Courtney Vance
  • 12/29 – 12/30: Angela Bassett

Dining packages for the Candlelight Processional are now on sale.

Click here for more information.

