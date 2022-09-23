Disney shares details on EPCOT 40th anniversary food, drinks

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World will celebrate the 40th anniversary of EPCOT on Oct. 1.

When guests enter the park on select days surrounding the anniversary they will have the chance to try an assortment of celebratory food and drink offerings.

[TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to develop | Do I have to show my ID when I get pulled over? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“Since opening in 1982, the park has allowed guests who have passed through its gates to get a glimpse into the future, travel the world while experiencing different cultures, and take their taste buds on a journey through delicious food festivals,” Disney said on its blog. “To celebrate this momentous occasion, it’s only fitting to have some tasty treats.”

Disney said the 40th-anniversary food and drinks will be found at various locations around the park.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

See details on the food, drinks and locations below:

EPCOT 40th Anniversary Foods (Disney)

Connections Café

40th Anniversary Liege Waffle (available starting Sept. 29 through Oct. 3.)

Choza de Margarita, near the Mexico Pavilion

40th Fiesta: celebrate the colors for the anniversary of EPCOT with this frozen margarita in a “MEXICO 40″ souvenir cup. (Available Sept. 30, while supplies last.)

EPCOT 40th Anniversary Foods (Disney)

Funnel Cake, near The American Adventure Pavilion

Celebration Funnel Cake: vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, sprinkles, and 40th candies (Available Oct. 1 and 2)

EPCOT 40th Anniversary Foods (Disney)

Garden House, located in EPCOT’s Japan pavilion

Sake cocktail flight featuring Samurai, Mt. Fuji, Tokyo Sunset, and Violet Sake (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 3)

La Hacienda de San Angel and San Angel Inn, in the Mexico Pavilion

Flan: vanilla custard topped with blueberries, whipped cream, and a “MEXICO 40″ white chocolate garnish

Clarified margarita: Tequila, orange liqueur, lemon, and simple syrup in a “MEXICO 40″ souvenir cup with glow cube

(Available beginning Sept. 30 while supplies last)

EPCOT 40th Anniversary Foods (Disney)

Space 220 Restaurant, near Mission Space

Crema Catalana: Vanilla cream custard, lemon snow, citrus segments, and spicy ginger crumble (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 3)

Nine Dragons Restaurant, in the China Pavilion

Dan Dan Noodles: Spicy pork with Sichuan sauce, peanut butter, sesame, shredded cucumber, and green onion (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 3)

Figment Sponge Cake with honey-lime mousse (Disney)

Sunshine Seasons in the Land

Figment Sponge Cake with honey-lime mousse (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 3; mobile order available)

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

EPCOT 40th Anniversary Foods (Disney)

Teppan Edo, in the Japan Pavilion

EPCOT 40th Saketini: Disney said the saketini was on the menu when the Japan Pavilion first opened. This version combines sake and butterfly pea flower to create the color reminiscent of the night sky of EPCOT. (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 3)

Tokyo Dining, in the Japan Pavilion

EPCOT 40th Kaisen Chirashi Don: Celebration sushi bowl

EPCOT 40th Saketini: The saketini was on the menu when the Japan Pavilion first opened. This version combines sake and butterfly pea flower to create the color reminiscent of the night sky.

(Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 3)

(WKMG)

Walt Disney World is counting down to EPCOT’s 40th anniversary, and so are we. We’re also looking to hear your memories of EPCOT: What do you love? What do you miss? What are some of your magical moments? You can share them with us by sharing your memories here.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.