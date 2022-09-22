Drive-thru coffee chain Ellianos plans to open along Space Coast. Here’s what we know so far

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla – Drive-thru coffee chain Ellianos is set to open its first store in Brevard County, according to a news release.

The release did not say where in Brevard County the coffee shop would open or when; however, the company’s franchising website shows plans to open a location in Cocoa.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

The franchise location is being opened by “longtime Florida residents with extensive business experience,” the release states.

Ellianos Coffee opened in 2002, according to the company’s website, after the founders — Scott and Pan Stewart of Lake City — visited the Pacific Northwest and saw the success of drive-thru coffee shops there.

The Ellianos concept features a double-drive-thru design on either side of the building, similar to the Oregon-based Dutch Bros. Coffee chain.

[TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to develop | Do I have to show my ID when I get pulled over? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The company said it is currently looking to expand its footprint in Florida and Georgia. Its website shows that it also has plans to open Central Florida locations in Dunnellon, Eustis, Palm Coast, Daytona Beach, Leesburg, Ocala, Orlando and Port Orange.

There are currently 25 Ellianos locations in operation with 80 more in development, according to the release.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: