EPCOT 40: Share your memories about the theme park

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is preparing to celebrate the 40th anniversary of EPCOT on Oct. 1.

The park opened to guests on Oct. 1, 1982, inviting guests to imagine what life would be like in the 21st century. This first-of-its-kind theme park focused on showcasing ideas and technologies the world had never seen before.

A monthlong celebration introduced the park’s five Future World pavilions and nine World Showcase pavilions to guests from around the world. The formal grand opening was held over three days, with the theme park’s official dedication taking place on Oct. 24, 1982.

As we approach the 40th anniversary of EPCOT, News 6 wants to hear what memories you have at the park.