87º

BREAKING NEWS

Theme Parks

EPCOT 40: Share your memories about the theme park

Theme park celebrating 40th anniversary on Oct. 1

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Walt Disney World, Disney World, EPCOT 40, Theme Parks, Epcot
Spaceship Earth at EPCOT (Landon McReynolds, McReynolds)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is preparing to celebrate the 40th anniversary of EPCOT on Oct. 1.

The park opened to guests on Oct. 1, 1982, inviting guests to imagine what life would be like in the 21st century. This first-of-its-kind theme park focused on showcasing ideas and technologies the world had never seen before.

A monthlong celebration introduced the park’s five Future World pavilions and nine World Showcase pavilions to guests from around the world. The formal grand opening was held over three days, with the theme park’s official dedication taking place on Oct. 24, 1982.

As we approach the 40th anniversary of EPCOT, News 6 wants to hear what memories you have at the park.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email