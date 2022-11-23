Holiday festivities returning to Legoland Florida with new shows, entertainment

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to visit LEGOLAND® Florida Resort with the return of HOLIDAYS at LEGOLAND®, presented by Hallmark Channel, select dates Nov. 25 through Dec. 31.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The holiday festivities are preparing to be awesome at Legoland Florida Resort.

Running select dates Nov. 25 through Dec. 31, guests can ring in the season with a full lineup of festive entertainment including new shows, cheerful LEGO décor, meet and greets with characters including LEGO Santa and Gingerbread Man, tasty holiday treats and so much more.

New for this year, leaders said they’re introducing some all-new holiday shows and entertainment across the entire park.

“Experience all-new festive flurries set to holiday music in LEGO Kingdoms. Join the King’s Court Carolers as they sing some favorite songs from the merriest time of year. Rock around the giant 30-foot LEGO Christmas Tree as LEGO City comes to life in a holiday spectacular with exciting music and dazzling lights throughout the evening,” Legoland described in a news release. “Children can also stop by the North Pole Postal Service to write a letter to LEGO Santa and then watch it arrive at the North Pole on a digital screen.”

Some of the delicious treats on menus across the park this season include Holly Jolly Christmas Cake, the Merry Berry Turkey Burger, a Wintery Peppermint Milkshake and the popular favorite, Granny’s Gingerbread-Spiced Apple Fries with a cookie butter dip.

To ring in 2023, Legoland Florida Resort will host nightly New Year’s Eve fireworks beginning Dec. 26, running through the Dec. 31.

“The kid-friendly celebration kicks off with a DJ dance party in LEGO Technic, followed by the signature “brick drop” near Lake Eloise and 3D LEGO brick-bursting fireworks at 8 p.m.,” leaders described.

Click here for more information about Legoland Florida Resort.

