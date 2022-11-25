Lights, snow, markets and more: Winter Garden gets ready for free holiday festivities

Strolling through Winter Garden during winter with all the festive lights.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – The city of Winter Garden is preparing a month of Christmas and holiday activities, including Christmas light displays, concerts, markets, parades and more.

Tis the Season in Winter Garden kicks off on Friday, Dec. 2 with Light Up Winter Garden, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event starts when they turn on the lights at City Hall on Plant Street at 6:15 p.m. and follows with activities all night long throughout the downtown area, including a snow slide and 22 tons of snow at the Main Street Wonderland.

The event is free and so is parking.

The festivities continue every day through Jan. 8 with decorations, music, photo stations and performers along the West Orange Trail.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Winter Garden Christmas Parade starts at 10 a.m., followed by a Christmas market along Plant Street from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and then the Winter Garden Christmas Golf Cart Parade at 6 p.m.

On weekends City Hall will play host to a special light show from 6 to 9 p.m.

The Saturday Winter Garden Farmers Market also gets into the holiday spirit with visits from Santa and holiday shopping.

A Hanukkah Celebration and Menorah Lighting will also take place Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. outside the Downtown Post Office.

There are more markets, presentations, concerts, special horse-drawn carriage tours and more. Many of the events are free, but some do have a fee.

To see a full schedule of events, head to the city of Winter Garden website.

