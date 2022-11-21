🎄Orlando Nights in Lights drive-thru benefits Boys & Girls Clubs

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time, an Orlando attraction is offering a drive-through experience that is sure to brighten up your night and get you in the holiday spirit. It’s called Christmas Nights in Lights.

More than a million lights are strategically placed across the parking lot outside of Dezerland Park.

“This is what we were working on for about a year designing every single element and mapping it all out throughout the parking lot,” MSEG President Ari Rosenbaum said.

MSEG is an entertainment group that imagines, creates, and produces immersive light show attractions, focused on holiday-themed entertainment, designed to be enjoyed by the whole family. The Christmas Nights in Lights was originally based in Mobile, Alabama, but made the move to Orlando.

“After a successful 8-year run in Mobile, Alabama, we are excited to bring our attraction to Central Florida residents and business and leisure visitors from around the globe,” Rosenbaum said. “The advance-reservation option makes it convenient and easy for guests to fit this experience into their busy holiday schedules.”

Rosenbaum said Hurricane Nicole put a damper on their plans, having to push back the opening date, but they are excited to see families enjoy their hard work.

“It was a lot of work, a lot of hot days, but when that first family drives through and they’re all laughing and singing to the music, it’s an experience that just lightens up your day and it’s one of the coolest things,” Rosenbaum said.

It may not look like much during the day, but when the sun goes down the twinkling lights come on. And they’re all synchronized to holiday tunes through the radio. Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida got a special cruise through the lot during opening weekend.

The strands of lights are powered by the electrical boxes on each light pole in the parking lot, giving a unique experience even in rainy weather.

“When it rains, it’s a fun time to come through the show. It gives you an extra sprinkle with every twinkle. You see double the lights because when you get a puddle of water it reflects off it and it’s the coolest effect,” Rosenbaum said.

After driving through the light show, you can visit the Christmas Village inside Dezerland Park. The attraction putting a different take on Santa’s Sleigh, the only way they know how.

“We’ve got a custom antique Volkswagon Bug Roadster as santa’s sleigh and the reindeer are made up of select vehicles form the world’s largest collection of micro vehicles,” said John Goodman, vce president of sales and marketing at Dezerland Park.

There’s holiday inspired drinks and baked goods. Of course, Santa will be on hand Saturday afternoons for a special visit.

“Kids will have the opportunity to play pinball and arcade games against Santa and compete for high score,” Goodman said.

Christmas Nights in Lights runs every night now through Jan. 1, rain or shine, outside Dezerland Park.

MSEG, the company behind Nights in Lights is donating a portion of each ticket sold to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida.

Tickets to reserve a one-hour time window to experience Christmas Nights in Lights are on sale now at www.nightsinlights.com. Dezerland is located at 5250 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819; entry off West Oak Ridge Road into the parking lot is recommended.

Admission starts at $45 plus taxes and fees for single vehicles with no more than eight occupants. The price for vehicles with nine to 15 occupants starts at $65, plus taxes and fees. Food and pets are allowed but must stay in the vehicle. Season passes start at $350 and include multiple visit opportunities, access to a virtual concierge for easy booking and signature merchandise.

To add to the holiday magic, Dezerland is giving each car a Dezerland Action Park Orlando Discount Card with $80 in savings, which allows guests to buy one, get one on several of the fun attractions inside including Orlando Auto Museum, Jump Start trampoline park, boutique bowling and karting.

