Light it up: Ocala park rings in holiday season with Christmas display, visits from Santa

OCALA, Fla. – The holiday season has arrived in Ocala with a labyrinth of lights, within which guests can find a sprawling winter wonderland.

The Annual Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular runs through Dec. 30 from 6 to 10 p.m. each night except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at the Florida Horse Park.

[TRENDING: Archaeologists return to mystery debris in Daytona Beach Shores | ‘Someone is getting burned:’ 911 calls released in fireworks explosion in Orange County warehouse | Become a News 6 Insider]

Guests are invited to drive through more than 1.8 miles of holiday light displays starting at 11851 SW 16th Ave.

At the end of the stretch of lights, those interested can park and enter Santa Land, which offers even more light displays as well as bounce houses, train rides, ice skating, the “Magic Mirror,” hot chocolate, food trucks and more.

[SIGN UP! Get the Central Florida Happenings newsletter here | Check out more Central Florida Happenings]

Visits with Santa Claus himself and live entertainment will be available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights only.

Admission, which is charged per carload, costs $20 Mondays through Thursdays and $30 Fridays through Sundays.

The cost for commercial vans is $50 and the cost for commercial buses is $100.

All proceeds earned from ticket sales benefit the Charities of St. John Lutheran Church and School. For more information, click here.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: