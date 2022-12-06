Ocoee family seeks help from Angel Tree program as 6-year-old battles leukemia

The Ramirez family needs help from the Angel Tree program to make the holidays special for 6-year-old Alejandra, whose battling leukemia.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Alejandra Ramirez, 6, is known for her fun personality and her love for her family, though her strongest suit is her bravery.

“Alejandra is love. She is a fighter. The doctor said she has the desire to live,” Jobita Ramirez said.

She is Alejandra’s mother, and it was last year when her family got the most painful news from doctors that Alejandra was diagnosed with leukemia.

“When I heard that, I said, ‘My daughter is going to die’ and the doctor told me to keep calm and I said, ‘No,’” Jobita Ramirez said.

Between chemotherapy and long days at the hospital, she had to quit her job in order to take care of Alejandra.

She also has two other daughters—Belen, 1, and Heidi, 14.

Jobita Ramirez explained what kept the family going was prayer and lots of faith, which is something Alejandra also held on to.

“I would talk to her, and she would hear me because I would see her tears on her face and when I saw that I said, ‘She’s alive,’” the mother said.

Alejandra is finally back in school and is improving by continuing chemotherapy and taking eight medications a day.

Jobita Ramirez’s husband is the only one working right now which is why they are depending on Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program to help with the holidays.

She said Alejandra is hoping to get a tablet for Christmas and a trip to Walt Disney World with her family, but the best gift would be to continue making memories together.

“I want my sister to be healthy,” Heidi Ramirez said in Spanish.

To adopt an Angel, click here. For more information on the Angel Tree program, click here.

