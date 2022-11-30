Central Florida couple give $250K to help Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Campaign

A Central Florida couple is speaking about why they helped the Salvation Army raise a record amount of money for its Angel Tree program.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Central Florida couple is speaking about why they helped the Salvation Army raise a record amount of money for its Angel Tree program.

On Tuesday, News 6 hosted a phone bank that brought in over $337,000, of which $250,000 came from Scott and Carmen Moscrip.

“We just love what the Salvation Army is doing and all the people they help,” Carmen Moscrip said. “We know for sure the money is actually going to the people.”

[TRENDING: Driver killed in West Melbourne fireworks store inferno was on way to pick up his children, FHP says | 2 taken into custody after fleeing authorities, crashing in Brevard County, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider]

The couple is with Light Orlando, which helps the community through acts of service.

The organization also holds a free Christmas concert series, scheduled from Dec. 5 thru 10 at the New Horizon Town Center.

“If everyone would just shine a little light where they are at — when you combine all those lights together, it will light the world,” Scott Moscrip said.

The Moscrips said donating to the Angel Tree was an easy decision to help thousands of people have hope this Christmas.

They also hope their donation will serve as an inspiration for others this holiday season.

“Do what you can. Whether it’s just your time, or it’s your money, or it’s both, that is what you do,” Carmen Moscrip said.

For further details about Light Orlando, click here.

To shop the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree registry, click here. Through the site, customers can shop for gifts and have them sent to 416 W. Colonial Drive in Orlando.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: