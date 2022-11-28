Seniors at Salvation Army look forward to Angel Tree program

News 6 once again teams up with Angel Tree to help those in need

ORLANDO, Fla. – When you look at Tim Mack, you probably see a resemblance to Jolly Old Saint Nick, but at the Salvation Army, he’s known as the senior who steps in to help.

“Being blessed is only half of it. The second half of it is knowing that you’re blessed,” Mack said.

Mack has been living at Salvation Army’s William Booth Towers for eight years and he’s been a red kettle volunteer ever since.

“I’ve always been grateful for everything that I’ve ever gotten in my life and that’s something perhaps people need in their life,” he said.

Though this year, Mack said he’s taking it slow and focusing on his health and he explained just how the Angel Tree program has provided him with gifts over the last several years and this time he’s only asking for a frying pan because he wants to make sure others are getting what they need.

“Salvation Army finds a way to do it for them and they are very good at fulfilling people’s wishes which to me it only motivates me more to try and give up myself and my time and money as much as I can to help out,” Mack said.

Gregoria Adron, 80, calls the Salvation Army her family because her one relative lives all the way in New York.

“God is good and we celebrate with love and affection during Christmas,” Adron said in Spanish.

Adron added the Angel Tree Program has been “una bendicion” (a blessing) because it’s the only way she receives Christmas gifts.

This year she’s asking for a small TV and a smartwatch to keep track of her health.

“I thank God for the people who give back because the word says those who volunteer, the Lord blesses them with more,” she said in Spanish.

