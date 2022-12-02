News 6 morning team hosts 2022 Lake Eola tree lighting ceremony

The News 6 morning team is once again helping kick off the holidays in Central Florida by hosting the annual tree lighting ceremony at Lake Eola.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 morning team is once again helping kick off the holidays in Central Florida by hosting the annual tree lighting ceremony Friday at Lake Eola.

The ceremony will take place at the downtown Orlando park starting at 7 p.m.

This year, the Christmas tree will be adorned with 2,000 ornaments and 200 pounds of lights.

The event will include holiday performances at the Walt Disney Amphitheater, food trucks and a holiday market on International Plaza within Lake Eola Park, Orlando officials said.

