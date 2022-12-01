Here are your 2022 holiday shipping deadlines with major US carriers

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The United States Post Office said Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 that it has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle, part of an effort to make the USPS more environmentally friendly by switching a portion of its huge fleet to electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s said that failing to plan is planning to fail, but if you’re worried about your mailed gifts making it to friends and loved ones in time for that perfect ribbon-pull this holiday season, we’ve hopefully got you covered.

With Hanukkah on the horizon, Dec. 18-26, as well as Christmas on the 25th and Kwanzaa not far behind, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, the time is nearing to make sure your cards and packages are on the right path.

Below, you’ll find the latest 2022 holiday shipping deadlines at time of writing for the U.S. Postal Service, United Parcel Service and Federal Express, better known to all as USPS, UPS and FedEx:

USPS (for delivery before Dec. 25)

Lower 48 Retail Ground - Dec. 17 First-Class Mail - Dec. 17 Priority Mail - Dec. 19 Priority Mail Express - Dec. 23

Alaska and Hawaii Retail Ground - Dec. 2 (Alaska only) First-Class Mail - Dec. 17 Priority Mail - Dec. 17 Priority Mail Express - Dec. 21

International (see full list)

Military (see full list)

UPS (for delivery before Dec. 24)

FedEx (for delivery by Dec. 25)

Domestic FedEx Express FedEx SameDay - Dec. 23 FO, PO, SO, Extra Hours - Dec. 22 2Day and 2Day AM - Dec. 21 FedEx Express Saver - Dec. 20 FedEx 1Day Freight - Dec. 22 FedEx 2Day Freight - Dec. 21 FedEx 3Day Freight - Dec. 20 FedEx Ground Ground Contiguous U.S. - Dec. 14 Ground Alaska and Hawaii - Dec. 14 Home Delivery Contiguous U.S. - Dec. 14 Home Delivery Alaska and Hawaii - Dec. 14 Ground Economy - Dec. 8 FedEx Freight FedEx Freight Priority - Dec. 14 FedEx Freight Economy - Dec. 8 FedEx Freight Direct - Dec. 14

International U.S. to Canada FedEx International Next Flight - Dec. 23 FedEx International First - Dec. 22 FedEx International Priority - Dec. 17 FedEx International Priority Distribution - Dec. 17 FedEx International Economy - Dec. 16 FedEx International Connect Plus - Dec. 15 U.S. to Canada Ground Canada Ground - Dec. 14 Northbound - Dec. 12 Southbound - Dec. 13 U.S. to Mexico FedEx International Next Flight - Dec. 23 FedEx International First - Dec. 21 FedEx International Priority - Dec. 21 FedEx International Economy - Dec. 20 FedEx International Connect Plus - Dec. 20 U.S. to Puerto Rico FedEx International Next Flight - Dec. 23 FedEx International First - Dec. 21 FedEx International Priority Distribution - Dec. 21 FedEx International Economy - Dec. 20



