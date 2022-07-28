USPS honors NASA’s powerful new telescope on stamp

The U.S. Postal Service is honoring NASA’s powerful new telescope on its latest Forever stamp.

The James Webb Space Telescope revealed the deepest look of the cosmos ever captured, earlier this month.

The Forever stamp features the telescope’s gold-coated mirror segments making up a 21-foot-wide lens along with one of the dazzling photos from the observatory.

“The image on the stamp is an artist’s digitally created depiction of the telescope against a dazzling starscape. The selvage image of a star and distant space was taken by the telescope early in its mission, brilliantly confirming the perfect alignment of the telescope’s 18 mirror segments,” USPS said in a release.

Scientists said the telescope’s use of the infrared light spectrum “allows the telescope to see through cosmic dust and see faraway light from the corners of the universe.”

With the new telescope, scientists hope to glimpse light from the first stars and galaxies that formed 13.7 billion years ago.

Those interested in buying the James Webb Space Telescope Forever stamp can preorder them starting on Aug. 8, with the stamps to be released Sept. 8.

