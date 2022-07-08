Webb telescope teases test picture before unveiling ‘deepest image of our universe’ ever captured, NASA says

(Cropped) This Fine Guidance Sensor test image was acquired in parallel with NIRCam imaging of the star HD147980 over a period of eight days at the beginning of May. This engineering image represents a total of 32 hours of exposure time at several overlapping pointings of the Guider 2 channel. The observations were not optimized for detection of faint objects, but nevertheless the image captures extremely faint objects and is, for now, the deepest image of the infrared sky. The unfiltered wavelength response of the guider, from 0.6 to 5 micrometers, helps provide this extreme sensitivity. The image is mono-chromatic and is displayed in false color with white-yellow-orange-red representing the progression from brightest to dimmest. The bright star (at 9.3 magnitude) on the right hand edge is 2MASS 16235798+2826079. There are only a handful of stars in this image – distinguished by their diffraction spikes. The rest of the objects are thousands of faint galaxies, some in the nearby universe, but many, many more in the distant universe.

GREENBELT, Md. – NASA on Tuesday will unveil the first full-color images returned by the James Webb Space Telescope, the $10 billion observatory that launched Christmas Day 2021 and now resides over 1 million miles from Earth, honing in on the great beyond.

The agency released an engineering test image Wednesday after seeing how well the telescope’s Fine Guidance Sensor could stay locked on to a target, according to a news release. The picture was taken over a period of eight days in early May, in a combined 32 hours of exposure.

NASA explained how one can tell the difference between galaxies and stars in the test image because of the stars’ six characteristic diffraction spikes, which appear due to the telescope’s six-sided mirrors.

So, looking past the few stars, every disk, swirl and smudge in the picture below is another galaxy that’s just as complex as our own.

“The faintest blobs in this image are exactly the types of faint galaxies that Webb will study in its first year of science operations,” said Jane Rigby, Webb’s operations scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight enter in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Webb scientists said it is among the deepest images of the universe ever taken despite its noticeable roughness, yet NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced June 29 that the pictures being released July 12 will include the conclusive “deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken.”

