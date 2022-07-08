USPS new prices set to take effect

ORLANDO, Fla. – Starting this weekend, sending mail through U.S. Postal Service will cost more.

The price of a first-class forever stamp is going up from 58 cents to 60 cents. The cost of sending domestic postcards and international letters is also increasing.

In May, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Americans should get used to “uncomfortable” postage rate increases in the coming years.

He said these increases would come as USPS seeks to become self-sufficient.

“I believe we have been severely damaged by at least 10 years of a defective pricing model which cannot be satisfied by one or two annual price increases, especially in this inflationary environment,” DeJoy added.

Officials blame inflation and higher operating costs for the changes, which take effect Sunday.

Inflation data in mid-June showed the biggest monthly increase in over 40 years.