SEA LIFE Orlando decks the seas for an aquatic Christmas

ORLANDO, Fla. – Everyone is getting into the holiday spirit — even under the sea.

SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium at ICON Park is once again hosting Deck the Seas, just in time for your holiday photos.

From Dec. 2 through Jan. 1, visitors will see the aquarium transformed into an underwater winter wonderland, featuring creatures that love living in the cold.

Visitors will also be able to write letters to Santa Claws and other sea creatures.

Also, on the Wednesday leading up to Christmas, there will be a dive show featuring a Scuba Diving Santa and his elf, swimming with stingrays, sharks, sea turtles and more.

The scuba show is at 1 p.m. on Dec. 7, 14 and 21.

Florida residents can get $5 off tickets by going to the SEA LIFE website.

