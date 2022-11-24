Crash shut down northbound lanes on I-95 in Brevard County, FHP says

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A crash blocked all northbound lanes on Interstate 95 in Brevard County on Thursday afternoon, traffic camera footage shows.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A crash caused multiple lane closures on Interstate 95 in Brevard County on Thanksgiving Day for about an hour, according to the Florida Highway Patrol website.

The wreck occurred around 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 205 on I-95 north in Cocoa, troopers said.

All lanes were reopened about an hour later, traffic camera footage shows.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

