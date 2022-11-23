Motorcyclist critically hurt in Orange County hit-and-run crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers are searching for an SUV driver who drove off after hitting and critically hurting a 38-year-old Orlando motorcyclist last week, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In a release, FHP said the crash happened at 12:57 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 near State Road 50 and State Road 436.

Troopers said the SUV was driving east on State Road 50 with the motor directly behind it. The driver stopped abruptly causing the bike to slam into the back, throwing the man riding it onto the road, according to a news release.

Investigators said the crash caused the SUV to lurch forward and strike a car as well.

A witness said the driver of the SUV, a woman, got out of the vehicle to apologize to the motorcycle rider before she drove off, heading east on S.R. 50.

According to troopers, the witness said the SUV was white, possibly an older model Dodge vehicle.

The man on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The sedan driver was uninjured and remained at the scene.

Troopers said the SUV should have damage to its rear, and they urged any mechanics or auto body shops that may have repaired such a vehicle to contact FHP.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact FHP at 407-737-2213 or contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

