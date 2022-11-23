TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes ramp from Florida Turnpike to I-4

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash has closed a ramp from the Florida Turnpike to Interstate 4 in Orlando, officials said.
The wreck happened Wednesday morning on the ramp from southbound on the Turnpike to I-4.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
Drivers can continue on to State Road 528.
Details about the crash have not been released.
Check back for updates.
** TRAFFIC ALERT **— “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) November 23, 2022
SB Turnpike at I-4
- RAMP CLOSED (SB Turnpike to I-4 EB/WB)
- Continue south to SR-528
****************************** pic.twitter.com/NKONrLtQ4E