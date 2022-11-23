64º

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes ramp from Florida Turnpike to I-4

Drivers can continue on to SR-528

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Crash closes ramp from Fla. Turnpike to I-4 in Orlando. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash has closed a ramp from the Florida Turnpike to Interstate 4 in Orlando, officials said.

The wreck happened Wednesday morning on the ramp from southbound on the Turnpike to I-4.

Drivers can continue on to State Road 528.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Check back for updates.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

