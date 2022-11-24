Man dies after car crashes into pole in Volusia County, troopers say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Tallahassee man died after crashing into a concrete pole on a Volusia County road early on Thanksgiving, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A crash report shows the wreck occurred around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 44 and Spring Garden Avenue.

According to troopers, the 33-year-old man was driving west on State Road 44, approaching Spring Garden Avenue, when for an unknown reason, he lost control of the sedan and ran off the road.

The sedan then struck a concrete pole, troopers said.

According to FHP, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

