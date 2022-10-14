Here’s which stores will be closed for Thanksgiving Day

Within recent years, the long-standing tradition of stores opening on Thanksgiving Day for early Black Friday shopping has slowly declined.

For those of you looking to get the best bang for your buck on the eve of Black Friday, the harsh truth is that many stores are anticipated to be closed on Turkey Day.

The following list shows many stores which will be closing up shop on Nov. 24, according to Blackfriday.com. (List is subject to change)

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Ashley Furniture

Bath and Body Works

Bed Bath and Beyond

Belk

Best Buy

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Foot Locker

Home Depot

JCPenny

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Nordstrom

REI

Target

Walmart

While many of these stores will be giving their employees and customers some much needed time with their families for the holiday, a few stores will be opening their doors for customers who want to get a head start on saving.

Here is a list of the handful of stores that will remain open. (list is subject to change)

Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Michaels: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Old Navy: From 3 p.m.

Walgreens: Open; hours will vary by location.

Whole Foods: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

