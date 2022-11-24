Man dies after car goes airborne, hits 2 poles in Titusville crash, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man died in a Titusville crash Wednesday after the car he was driving went airborne and hit two poles, police said.

The single-vehicle wreck occurred around 7 a.m. near the 5200 block of South Washington Ave., according to officers.

Police said the man was driving north on that roadway when he lost control of the sedan, entered the grassy median, went airborne, hit a concrete street light pole and then struck a wooden power pole.

He was transported to the hospital, where he died around 8:30 a.m., police said. No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

