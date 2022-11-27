76-year-old woman killed in crash during test drive in Polk County, sheriff’s office says

The scene of a fatal crash in Polk County on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 76-year-old woman was killed Saturday when an SUV she was a passenger of during a test drive was struck by another vehicle on Cypress Gardens Boulevard, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred around 5:42 p.m., citing details posted early Sunday to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd’s Twitter account.

The 2023 Nissan Rogue that the woman rode in was attempting to pull back into a dealership when it was struck, the sheriff’s office said. The Nissan had entered the path of an SUV traveling westbound on Cypress Gardens Boulevard, the post states.

No other details were shared.

Test drive in Winter Haven ends with #FatalCrash on Sat. (Nov26) at around 5:42pm. 76yr old passenger was killed as the 2023 Nissan Rogue she was in was pulling back into the dealership, and into the path of westbound SUV on Cypress Gardens Blvd. #PCSO pic.twitter.com/ItZOsPhctw — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) November 27, 2022

