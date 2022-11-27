81º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

76-year-old woman killed in crash during test drive in Polk County, sheriff’s office says

Crash occurred on Cypress Gardens Boulevard

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Polk County, Traffic, Fatal Crash
The scene of a fatal crash in Polk County on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 76-year-old woman was killed Saturday when an SUV she was a passenger of during a test drive was struck by another vehicle on Cypress Gardens Boulevard, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred around 5:42 p.m., citing details posted early Sunday to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd’s Twitter account.

[TRENDING: Davenport woman strikes 2 Polk County deputies with vehicle, sheriff’s office saysDeputies search for missing man last seen visiting family in Kissimmee on Thanksgiving | Become a News 6 Insider]

The 2023 Nissan Rogue that the woman rode in was attempting to pull back into a dealership when it was struck, the sheriff’s office said. The Nissan had entered the path of an SUV traveling westbound on Cypress Gardens Boulevard, the post states.

No other details were shared.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email