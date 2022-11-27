Davenport woman strikes 2 Polk County deputies with vehicle, sheriff’s office says

A Davenport woman was arrested after she struck two deputies with her vehicle, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were responding to a call at the Max Pay Pawn Shop located at 646 North Combee Road in unincorporated Lakeland around 12:49 p.m. in reference to a person attempting to use a stolen credit card.

When deputies arrived, they identified 27-year-old Carina Holder of Davenport as their suspect and attempted to speak to her, according to a release sent by the sheriff’s office. Deputies said that Holder got into a BMW X5 and tried to flee while steering her vehicle directly at them.

According to the release, deputies “fearing for their lives and the lives of others,” fired their weapons at Holder multiple times, but were still struck by the vehicle.

Holder continued to flee, but was captured on Cardinal Street in Auburndale, the sheriff’s office said.

“The suspect has a criminal history of fraud and violence, and that’s exactly what was involved here today. Fraudulent activity is how this began, and she elevated it to violence by trying to kill two deputies with her car. Fortunately, she was quickly apprehended, and even more fortunate is that neither one of the deputies were seriously hurt,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Holder faces charges of armed burglary, resisting with violence and two counts of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer. According to the release, Holder may also face additional fraud charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, Holder has a criminal history that includes Polk County arrests in 2021 for battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence, and resisting without violence. In March deputies said she was arrested for battery, battery on an officer/firefighter, and resisting without violence. In September, she was arrested and charged with forgery, criminal use of personal ID, grand theft, false statements, false impersonation, fraud to obtain property, uttering a false instrument, and unlawful use of a communications device.

