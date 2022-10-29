Domestic violence call becomes officer-involved shooting in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a residential area in Melbourne early Saturday where police had exchanged gunfire with the subject of a domestic violence call, according to a news release.

Melbourne officers were dispatched around 1:55 a.m. to an address on Millicent Circle after a woman said over the phone that her boyfriend was attempting to stab her tires, the release states. When confronting the man, officers found that he was armed with a handgun, police said.

[TRENDING: ‘I thought it was a two-by-four:’ Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | Police investigate after woman found dead in woods behind DeLand restaurant | Become a News 6 Insider]

The man, identified as 32-year-old Anthony Rivera, fired several shots at the officers and one officer returned fire, according to Melbourne police. Rivera then retreated into the residence and began firing more shots inside as Melbourne police worked with a Community Response Team to set up a perimeter, the release states.

A second round of shots were fired by Rivera toward officers and other homes from a second-floor window of the residence, police said.

Melbourne police said they were then joined at the scene by members of their SWAT team and Crisis Negotiation Unit, as well as Palm Bay Police Department and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office personnel. Eventually, Rivera voluntarily turned himself over to law enforcement, police said.

According to Melbourne police, no injuries were reported in the incident, the area around the residence remained an active crime scene at the time of this report and the officer who returned fire was to be placed on routine administrative leave.

Rivera faces charges of domestic violence with aggravated battery, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, shooting into an occupied dwelling and criminal mischief, police said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: