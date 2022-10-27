Man injured in Orange County drive-by shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Orange County Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting occurred around 7 a.m. on the 1300 block of S. Highland Ave., just east of Clarcona Road, according to deputies.

[TRENDING: Ye kicked out of Skechers’ headquarters in California | Airport board votes to start sale for new Melbourne Crystal Lagoons project | Become a News 6 Insider]

Deputies said they found a man in his 30s with a non-life-threatening injury after he was shot on the street by someone in a vehicle.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: