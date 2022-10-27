72º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Orange County homeowner involved in fatal shooting, deputies say

Shooting took place on Ponderosa Drive

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Crime, Fatal Shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Thursday morning at a home in Orange County when a homeowner and another person were involved in an altercation, deputies said.

The fatal shooting happened on Ponderosa Drive off Hoffner Avenue, near Goldenrod Road.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said there was an altercation between the homeowner and someone else and a “firearm was discharged.”

Sheriff’s officials later said a man was pronounced dead at the scene, but they have not released any other details, including whether the homeowner was the one who opened fire and what led to the altercation.

A neighbor said he heard about five or six gunshots.

An investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email