Orange County homeowner involved in fatal shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Thursday morning at a home in Orange County when a homeowner and another person were involved in an altercation, deputies said.

The fatal shooting happened on Ponderosa Drive off Hoffner Avenue, near Goldenrod Road.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said there was an altercation between the homeowner and someone else and a “firearm was discharged.”

Sheriff’s officials later said a man was pronounced dead at the scene, but they have not released any other details, including whether the homeowner was the one who opened fire and what led to the altercation.

A neighbor said he heard about five or six gunshots.

An investigation is ongoing.

