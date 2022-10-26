Florida teen shoots 5-year-old after argument with child’s parent, deputies say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old was arrested after Putnam County deputies said a 5-year-old was shot and critically injured Tuesday near Interlachen, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV.

According to the sheriff’s office, an argument Tuesday night between a 17-year-old and an Interlachen man in the area of Oak Crest Drive and Fifth Way led to shots being fired.

[TRENDING: Florida man bitten by alligator while trying to remove reptile | Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems | Become a News 6 Insider]

Deputies said a 5-year-old suffered a gunshot wound, was airlifted to a hospital in Gainesville and had surgery. At last check, deputies said, the child was in critical but stable condition.

At the scene, the sheriff’s office said the 5-year-old’s parents told deputies that the 17-year-old got into an argument with the young child’s father.

The child’s father said he thought the teenager had flagged him down as he was driving, so he turned the vehicle around, according to the sheriff’s office. The father stated that when he drove up to the teen, an argument ensued and the teen pulled out a gun, deputies said.

The child’s mother said the teen appeared to be walking away but then she heard gunshots, according to deputies.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 5-year-old was shot while in the car.

The 5-year-old’s father drove to State Road 20 and Keuka Road, where they were met by emergency personnel, deputies said.

Deputies added the teen was located later in the evening and was arrested on one count of aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of firing a missile into a vehicle — all of which are felony charges.

The sheriff’s office said the teen was taken to the Putnam County jail and then transported to a Department of Juvenile Justice facility.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: